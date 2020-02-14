All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

619 Raven Court

619 Raven Court · No Longer Available
Location

619 Raven Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILALBE NOW! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Poinciana Neighborhood! - Large split floor plan (1165 sq ft) with double car garage, ceramic tile throughout living room, kitchen and guest bedrooms, carpet in master bedroom. Open living room with sliding door access to backyard, kitchen with breakfast bar and dinette. Master bedroom has large walk in closet , bathroom with shower. Spacious guest bedrooms located on opposite side of house from master. Guest bathroom with tub. All appliances in kitchen including glass top range, built in microwave4, refrigerator with ice maker, dishwasher and garbage disposal. No rear neighbors, large backyard. Garage with washer dryer hook ups. Contact our property manager to schedule a showing, 407-668-0151 or schedule your showing online at www.suncastles.com/vacancies

Qualifications to rent include: Good credit/background check, sufficient income (3x monthly rent), employment and rental verification. To apply, please visit our website at www.suncastles.com/vacancies

(RLNE5400888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 Raven Court have any available units?
619 Raven Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 619 Raven Court have?
Some of 619 Raven Court's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 Raven Court currently offering any rent specials?
619 Raven Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 Raven Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 619 Raven Court is pet friendly.
Does 619 Raven Court offer parking?
Yes, 619 Raven Court offers parking.
Does 619 Raven Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 Raven Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 Raven Court have a pool?
No, 619 Raven Court does not have a pool.
Does 619 Raven Court have accessible units?
No, 619 Raven Court does not have accessible units.
Does 619 Raven Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 619 Raven Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 619 Raven Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 619 Raven Court does not have units with air conditioning.

