Poinciana, FL
614 Camel Lane
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

614 Camel Lane

614 Camel Lane · No Longer Available
Location

614 Camel Lane, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Home in Kissimmee - Beautiful 3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Home in Kissimmee

This beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath is great quiet cozy home for family with fenced in back yard, utility shed , and also provides a beautiful Day Room.

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management Lakeside can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.RPMLakeside.com

Please call Kyle Byram to Set up available showings. (863) 877-1069.

***TO SCHEDULE A SELF-TOUR, COPY AND PAST THIS LINK IN TO YOUR BROWSER: https://rently.com/properties/1446146?source=marketing

Security Deposit: 1350.00
Application Fee: $50
Pet Fee: $150
Administration Fee $125

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)

(RLNE5506569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 Camel Lane have any available units?
614 Camel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 614 Camel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
614 Camel Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 Camel Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 614 Camel Lane is pet friendly.
Does 614 Camel Lane offer parking?
No, 614 Camel Lane does not offer parking.
Does 614 Camel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 614 Camel Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 Camel Lane have a pool?
No, 614 Camel Lane does not have a pool.
Does 614 Camel Lane have accessible units?
No, 614 Camel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 614 Camel Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 614 Camel Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 614 Camel Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 614 Camel Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

