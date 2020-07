Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 3BR 2BA home of of 1332 sqft living area. Updated Kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliaces opens to large living room, nice rental property and move in ready. Enjoy the fenced back yard with your pets. call us now at 407 624 4286 to schedule a showing.