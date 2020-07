Amenities

clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse

This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex home is in good condition, and is rent ready. Tile floors throughout and has an open feeling. Plenty of light in this home and light and cozy natural colors. The master bedroom suite is quite large. Great location close to hospital, shopping, parks, community center, community collage (opening soon). This lovely is home is price to rent. Qualified tenants only please.



(RLNE5789565)