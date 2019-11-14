All apartments in Poinciana
568 PINEHURST COVE

568 Pinehurst Cove · No Longer Available
Location

568 Pinehurst Cove, Poinciana, FL 34758
Cypress Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
JUST REDUCED! Waterfront property. FREE Changing of AC filters!!! Live in the highly desirable Cypress Woods community. This 4 bed/2 bath home was renovated less than a year ago. No shortcuts or expenses were spared! Home features an open kitchen, nook, and a separate living and dining room. Very spacious split floor plan with 1700+ square feet! Located less than 10 minutes away from Wal-Mart, Publix and all neighboring shops! Nothing beats the relaxing waterfront view from the screened patio! NO rear neighbors!!! Are you ready to call this home, sweet home??? AVAILABLE NOW!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 568 PINEHURST COVE have any available units?
568 PINEHURST COVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 568 PINEHURST COVE have?
Some of 568 PINEHURST COVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 568 PINEHURST COVE currently offering any rent specials?
568 PINEHURST COVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 568 PINEHURST COVE pet-friendly?
No, 568 PINEHURST COVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 568 PINEHURST COVE offer parking?
Yes, 568 PINEHURST COVE offers parking.
Does 568 PINEHURST COVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 568 PINEHURST COVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 568 PINEHURST COVE have a pool?
No, 568 PINEHURST COVE does not have a pool.
Does 568 PINEHURST COVE have accessible units?
No, 568 PINEHURST COVE does not have accessible units.
Does 568 PINEHURST COVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 568 PINEHURST COVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 568 PINEHURST COVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 568 PINEHURST COVE has units with air conditioning.
