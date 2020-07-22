554 Hunter Cir.

Amenities

Partially Furnished Villa in Coopersmith Village, Poinciana - Partially Furnished villa with 1038 sq ft, two bedroom two bath villa, utility room with washer/dryer and fenced/screened in patio. Split floor plan with large living room and dining area and ceramic tile flooring in entire unit. Master suite with large walk in closet. Kitchen with eating area and all updated appliances including over the range microwave. Well manicured grounds with mature shrubbery that are maintained by the HOA. Coopersmith village provides a community pool, playground and tennis courts. Stores, restaurants and schools nearby, short drive to Theme parks.



Property located in Poinciana's Village 1 off KOA St. & Hunter Cir.



Ackley Florida Property Management

407-349-8080

www.ackleyflorida.com



12 Month Lease

$75 Application fee per adult

$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved.

$5 Monthy Technology Fee

Sorry, no section 8

Very small dog will be considered with additional deposit



No Cats Allowed



