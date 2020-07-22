All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 554 Hunter Cir..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
554 Hunter Cir.
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

554 Hunter Cir.

554 Hunter Circle · (407) 846-8846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

554 Hunter Circle, Poinciana, FL 34758
Coopersmith Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 554 Hunter Cir. - .. · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1038 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
playground
pool
tennis court
Partially Furnished Villa in Coopersmith Village, Poinciana - Partially Furnished villa with 1038 sq ft, two bedroom two bath villa, utility room with washer/dryer and fenced/screened in patio. Split floor plan with large living room and dining area and ceramic tile flooring in entire unit. Master suite with large walk in closet. Kitchen with eating area and all updated appliances including over the range microwave. Well manicured grounds with mature shrubbery that are maintained by the HOA. Coopersmith village provides a community pool, playground and tennis courts. Stores, restaurants and schools nearby, short drive to Theme parks.

Property located in Poinciana's Village 1 off KOA St. & Hunter Cir.

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
407-349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com

12 Month Lease
$75 Application fee per adult
$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved.
$5 Monthy Technology Fee
Sorry, no section 8
Very small dog will be considered with additional deposit

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!! condition.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2599842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 554 Hunter Cir. have any available units?
554 Hunter Cir. has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 554 Hunter Cir. have?
Some of 554 Hunter Cir.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 554 Hunter Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
554 Hunter Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 554 Hunter Cir. pet-friendly?
Yes, 554 Hunter Cir. is pet friendly.
Does 554 Hunter Cir. offer parking?
No, 554 Hunter Cir. does not offer parking.
Does 554 Hunter Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 554 Hunter Cir. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 554 Hunter Cir. have a pool?
Yes, 554 Hunter Cir. has a pool.
Does 554 Hunter Cir. have accessible units?
No, 554 Hunter Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 554 Hunter Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 554 Hunter Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 554 Hunter Cir. have units with air conditioning?
No, 554 Hunter Cir. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 554 Hunter Cir.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 Bedroom ApartmentsPoinciana 3 Bedroom Apartments
Poinciana Apartments with PoolsPoinciana Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Poinciana Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLUnion Park, FLBay Hill, FLCocoa West, FLPort St. John, FLUniversity, FLFuller Heights, FL
The Villages, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLWilliamsburg, FLTavares, FLAuburndale, FLEustis, FLFairview Shores, FLGroveland, FLPine Hills, FLSeffner, FLConway, FLHunters Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity