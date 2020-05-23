517 Kingfisher Drive

Amenities

Possibly the Best Deal in Poinciana - You are not going to want to pass up on the chance to live in what could be the best house, for the best price in all of Poinciana. This 4 bedroom, two bath home is located on the Polk County Side of Poinciana. The property has tiled floors throughout and a fenced in backyard, perfect for pets! Excellent split floor plan with an open kitchen that is perfect for entertaining. Master suite has a lovely sized bedroom and a large garden tub. This is not one you are going to want to pass up. Call today.



(RLNE3777385)