Poinciana, FL
517 Kingfisher Drive
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

517 Kingfisher Drive

517 Kingfisher Drive · No Longer Available
Location

517 Kingfisher Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Possibly the Best Deal in Poinciana - You are not going to want to pass up on the chance to live in what could be the best house, for the best price in all of Poinciana. This 4 bedroom, two bath home is located on the Polk County Side of Poinciana. The property has tiled floors throughout and a fenced in backyard, perfect for pets! Excellent split floor plan with an open kitchen that is perfect for entertaining. Master suite has a lovely sized bedroom and a large garden tub. This is not one you are going to want to pass up. Call today.

(RLNE3777385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Kingfisher Drive have any available units?
517 Kingfisher Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 517 Kingfisher Drive currently offering any rent specials?
517 Kingfisher Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Kingfisher Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 517 Kingfisher Drive is pet friendly.
Does 517 Kingfisher Drive offer parking?
No, 517 Kingfisher Drive does not offer parking.
Does 517 Kingfisher Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 Kingfisher Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Kingfisher Drive have a pool?
No, 517 Kingfisher Drive does not have a pool.
Does 517 Kingfisher Drive have accessible units?
No, 517 Kingfisher Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Kingfisher Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 Kingfisher Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 517 Kingfisher Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 Kingfisher Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

