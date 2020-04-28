All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 503 Hummingbird Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
503 Hummingbird Court
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

503 Hummingbird Court

503 Hummingbird Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

503 Hummingbird Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Perhaps The Best Deal In Town - You are going to be hard pressed to find a better home at a better price than this very large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in Poinciana. This is a 2 story home with a fantastic layout. Large kitchen opens up to a family room with a breakfast bar separating the two. Formal living and dining rooms for the more sophisticated gathering along with a half bath. Upstairs are all the bedrooms along with master suite. This home is priced to move, and move quick. Located on the Polk County side of Poinciana with easy access to shopping, transportation, hospital, theme parks , schools and so much more. Call today!

(RLNE5698419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Hummingbird Court have any available units?
503 Hummingbird Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 503 Hummingbird Court currently offering any rent specials?
503 Hummingbird Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Hummingbird Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 503 Hummingbird Court is pet friendly.
Does 503 Hummingbird Court offer parking?
No, 503 Hummingbird Court does not offer parking.
Does 503 Hummingbird Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 Hummingbird Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Hummingbird Court have a pool?
No, 503 Hummingbird Court does not have a pool.
Does 503 Hummingbird Court have accessible units?
No, 503 Hummingbird Court does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Hummingbird Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 503 Hummingbird Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 503 Hummingbird Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 Hummingbird Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College