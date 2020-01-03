All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated January 3 2020

5 Flatfish Dr

5 Flatfish Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5 Flatfish Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION NOW AVAILABLE in Poinciana! - Be the first person to call this 4 bedroom 2 bath split floor plan home! Property offers ceramic tile though out, formal living room,
Large open kitchen with granite, island with cook top, stainless steel appliances over looking the family room, spacious master bedroom with double doors, walk in closet and plenty of windows, master bath with his and her sinks, and stand up shower, additional three nice sized guest bedroom, with guest bath, laundry room with washer and dryer, two car garage, and much more! Hope is located with in minutes to shopping, dining, and public transportation.

AVAILABLE NOW!

Ackley Florida Property Management
(407) 349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com

12 Month Lease
$75 Application Fee
$125 Lease Doc Fee (Once approved)
$5 Monthly Tech Fee
Pet friendly with $250 pet deposit (no aggressive breeds)

(RLNE5148018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Flatfish Dr have any available units?
5 Flatfish Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 5 Flatfish Dr have?
Some of 5 Flatfish Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Flatfish Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5 Flatfish Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Flatfish Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Flatfish Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5 Flatfish Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5 Flatfish Dr offers parking.
Does 5 Flatfish Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Flatfish Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Flatfish Dr have a pool?
No, 5 Flatfish Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5 Flatfish Dr have accessible units?
No, 5 Flatfish Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Flatfish Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Flatfish Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Flatfish Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Flatfish Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
