5 Flatfish Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION NOW AVAILABLE in Poinciana! - Be the first person to call this 4 bedroom 2 bath split floor plan home! Property offers ceramic tile though out, formal living room,

Large open kitchen with granite, island with cook top, stainless steel appliances over looking the family room, spacious master bedroom with double doors, walk in closet and plenty of windows, master bath with his and her sinks, and stand up shower, additional three nice sized guest bedroom, with guest bath, laundry room with washer and dryer, two car garage, and much more! Hope is located with in minutes to shopping, dining, and public transportation.



AVAILABLE NOW!



Ackley Florida Property Management

(407) 349-8080

www.ackleyflorida.com



12 Month Lease

$75 Application Fee

$125 Lease Doc Fee (Once approved)

$5 Monthly Tech Fee

Pet friendly with $250 pet deposit (no aggressive breeds)



(RLNE5148018)