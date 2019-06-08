All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated June 8 2019 at 2:25 AM

5 CECILIA WAY

5 Cecilia Way · No Longer Available
Location

5 Cecilia Way, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**Brand New Home**Open Floor Plan** High Vaulted ceilings**Granite Counter Tops** Stainless Steel Appliances**Long Drive Way **Extensive Stone work on Exterior**Minutes From Public Charter School*This Brand New Home offers 4Bedrooms 2 1/2 Bathrooms with Split Open Floor plan and High Ceilings throughout the home.Granite Counter tops,18x18 Ceramic Tiles in the Kitchen & Bathrooms.Featuring a bright and airy kitchen with GRANITE COUNTERTOPS,Designer backsplash nice pendant lights and Stainless Steel appliances overlooking an eating space with sliding doors leading out to the patio area.Luxurios Master bedroom with His and her Closets, His and her vanity with Garden Tub and a privacy glass Standing Shower with upgraded tile all the way up the shower walls.Double Pane INSULATED Low E Windows & Sliding Doors for energy efficiency.Conveniently located near restaurants, schools, shopping centers, churches, the new Poinciana Medical Center, Poinciana Park and Minutes to major roads like Poinciana Parkway that making easy access to I-4, Walt Disney World, Universal Studio, City Walk, Downtown Disney, Sea World, Downtown Orlando & Orlando Int'l Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 CECILIA WAY have any available units?
5 CECILIA WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 5 CECILIA WAY have?
Some of 5 CECILIA WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 CECILIA WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5 CECILIA WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 CECILIA WAY pet-friendly?
No, 5 CECILIA WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 5 CECILIA WAY offer parking?
Yes, 5 CECILIA WAY offers parking.
Does 5 CECILIA WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 CECILIA WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 CECILIA WAY have a pool?
No, 5 CECILIA WAY does not have a pool.
Does 5 CECILIA WAY have accessible units?
No, 5 CECILIA WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5 CECILIA WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 CECILIA WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 CECILIA WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 CECILIA WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
