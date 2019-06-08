5 CECILIA WAY

Amenities

**Brand New Home**Open Floor Plan** High Vaulted ceilings**Granite Counter Tops** Stainless Steel Appliances**Long Drive Way **Extensive Stone work on Exterior**Minutes From Public Charter School*This Brand New Home offers 4Bedrooms 2 1/2 Bathrooms with Split Open Floor plan and High Ceilings throughout the home.Granite Counter tops,18x18 Ceramic Tiles in the Kitchen & Bathrooms.Featuring a bright and airy kitchen with GRANITE COUNTERTOPS,Designer backsplash nice pendant lights and Stainless Steel appliances overlooking an eating space with sliding doors leading out to the patio area.Luxurios Master bedroom with His and her Closets, His and her vanity with Garden Tub and a privacy glass Standing Shower with upgraded tile all the way up the shower walls.Double Pane INSULATED Low E Windows & Sliding Doors for energy efficiency.Conveniently located near restaurants, schools, shopping centers, churches, the new Poinciana Medical Center, Poinciana Park and Minutes to major roads like Poinciana Parkway that making easy access to I-4, Walt Disney World, Universal Studio, City Walk, Downtown Disney, Sea World, Downtown Orlando & Orlando Int'l Airport.