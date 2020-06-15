All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

482 Danube Drive

482 Danube Drive · (407) 846-8846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

482 Danube Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 482 Danube Drive - ... · Avail. Jul 1

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1232 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
garage
482 Danube Drive - ... Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home in Village 7 Poinciana - Unfurnished 1 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage.
Ceramic tile through out, all white appliances in kitchen, wood cabinets, eat in kitchen, ceiling fans.
Lawn service included in rent. Sorry no pets.

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
(407) 349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com

12 Month Lease
$5 Monthly Tech Fee
$75 Application Fee Per Adult.
$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.
Ask me about HOA applications for this property

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5830977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 482 Danube Drive have any available units?
482 Danube Drive has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 482 Danube Drive currently offering any rent specials?
482 Danube Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 482 Danube Drive pet-friendly?
No, 482 Danube Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 482 Danube Drive offer parking?
Yes, 482 Danube Drive does offer parking.
Does 482 Danube Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 482 Danube Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 482 Danube Drive have a pool?
No, 482 Danube Drive does not have a pool.
Does 482 Danube Drive have accessible units?
No, 482 Danube Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 482 Danube Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 482 Danube Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 482 Danube Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 482 Danube Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
