Poinciana, FL
472 Gannet Court
Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:29 PM

472 Gannet Court

472 Gannet Court · (407) 933-5478
Location

472 Gannet Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 472 Gannet Court · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1397 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Possibly the Best Deal in Poinciana - A must see. Super clean home located on the Polk County side of Poinciana. Home is a real head turner and is sure to make you proud to call it home. 3 bedroom 2 bath with a kitchen that opens to a dining room and living room. There is a lot of square footage in this home. Large patio to enjoy a nice weekend on. Located near shopping, transportation, schools, hospital, theme parks and so much more. Priced to move quick. Come see it today.

(RLNE2702657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 472 Gannet Court have any available units?
472 Gannet Court has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 472 Gannet Court currently offering any rent specials?
472 Gannet Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 472 Gannet Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 472 Gannet Court is pet friendly.
Does 472 Gannet Court offer parking?
No, 472 Gannet Court does not offer parking.
Does 472 Gannet Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 472 Gannet Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 472 Gannet Court have a pool?
No, 472 Gannet Court does not have a pool.
Does 472 Gannet Court have accessible units?
No, 472 Gannet Court does not have accessible units.
Does 472 Gannet Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 472 Gannet Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 472 Gannet Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 472 Gannet Court does not have units with air conditioning.
