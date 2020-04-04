472 Gannet Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Possibly the Best Deal in Poinciana - A must see. Super clean home located on the Polk County side of Poinciana. Home is a real head turner and is sure to make you proud to call it home. 3 bedroom 2 bath with a kitchen that opens to a dining room and living room. There is a lot of square footage in this home. Large patio to enjoy a nice weekend on. Located near shopping, transportation, schools, hospital, theme parks and so much more. Priced to move quick. Come see it today.



(RLNE2702657)