Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Single Family Home in Poinciana Available Now - 4 bedroom 2 bathrooms single-family home is equipped with upgraded laminate wood floors. The kitchen appliances were upgraded in 2018 and kitchen cabinets have been repainted. The master bathroom includes his and her sinks, a bathtub, and a separate stand up shower. The home also has an attached 2 car garage. Move-in Ready. Call to schedule a showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4563037)