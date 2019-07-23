442 Flamingo Court

Amenities

pet friendly bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don't Blink! This one Will Be Gone! - This is home is fantastic. Just wait till you feast your eyes on this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located on the Polk County side of Poinciana. This home is all tiled, no carpeting. It is perfect for the ease of cleaning and the open feel. The kitchen has a small space for a table dining room located just across from the kitchen. The floor plan is open with high ceilings in the main areas giving it a large feel. The breakfast bar in the kitchen opens to the family room perfect for entertaining. Master suit has a large garden tub and vanity. Home is pet friendly! This is priced to move. Come see it today!



(RLNE4984903)