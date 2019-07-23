All apartments in Poinciana
442 Flamingo Court
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:56 AM

442 Flamingo Court

442 Flamingo Court · No Longer Available
Location

442 Flamingo Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

pet friendly
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't Blink! This one Will Be Gone! - This is home is fantastic. Just wait till you feast your eyes on this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located on the Polk County side of Poinciana. This home is all tiled, no carpeting. It is perfect for the ease of cleaning and the open feel. The kitchen has a small space for a table dining room located just across from the kitchen. The floor plan is open with high ceilings in the main areas giving it a large feel. The breakfast bar in the kitchen opens to the family room perfect for entertaining. Master suit has a large garden tub and vanity. Home is pet friendly! This is priced to move. Come see it today!

(RLNE4984903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 442 Flamingo Court have any available units?
442 Flamingo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 442 Flamingo Court currently offering any rent specials?
442 Flamingo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 442 Flamingo Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 442 Flamingo Court is pet friendly.
Does 442 Flamingo Court offer parking?
No, 442 Flamingo Court does not offer parking.
Does 442 Flamingo Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 442 Flamingo Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 442 Flamingo Court have a pool?
No, 442 Flamingo Court does not have a pool.
Does 442 Flamingo Court have accessible units?
No, 442 Flamingo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 442 Flamingo Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 442 Flamingo Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 442 Flamingo Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 442 Flamingo Court does not have units with air conditioning.
