424 Danube Way

Single Family Home in Village 7 Poinciana - Unfurnished, single family home for lease in Village 7 Poinciana! Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage with over 1211 sq ft. Open/split floor plan home offers a kitchen with all appliances and counter bar seating, breakfast nook and family room. . Master bedroom with on-suite includes large soaker tub and stand alone shower and a spacious walk in closet. Guest bedrooms have enough space to accommodate bedroom furniture. Located off Pine St. & Danube Way in Village 7 Poinciana.
12 Month Lease
$5 monthly technology fee
$75 Application fee per adult
$130 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved
***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!! condition.
No Cats Allowed
