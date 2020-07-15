All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

424 Danube Way

424 Danube Way · (407) 846-8846
Location

424 Danube Way, Poinciana, FL 34759

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 424 Danube Way - ** · Avail. now

$1,325

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1211 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Single Family Home in Village 7 Poinciana - Unfurnished, single family home for lease in Village 7 Poinciana! Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage with over 1211 sq ft. Open/split floor plan home offers a kitchen with all appliances and counter bar seating, breakfast nook and family room. . Master bedroom with on-suite includes large soaker tub and stand alone shower and a spacious walk in closet. Guest bedrooms have enough space to accommodate bedroom furniture. Located off Pine St. & Danube Way in Village 7 Poinciana.

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
407-349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com

12 Month Lease
$5 monthly technology fee
$75 Application fee per adult
$130 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!! condition.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1882647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 Danube Way have any available units?
424 Danube Way has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 424 Danube Way currently offering any rent specials?
424 Danube Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 Danube Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 424 Danube Way is pet friendly.
Does 424 Danube Way offer parking?
Yes, 424 Danube Way offers parking.
Does 424 Danube Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 Danube Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 Danube Way have a pool?
No, 424 Danube Way does not have a pool.
Does 424 Danube Way have accessible units?
No, 424 Danube Way does not have accessible units.
Does 424 Danube Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 Danube Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 424 Danube Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 424 Danube Way does not have units with air conditioning.
