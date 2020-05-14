416 Ohio Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8

Large spacious open floor plan with over 2,000 square feet of living space. Split floor plan with formal living and dining rooms, large family room and bedrooms. Formal dining area, formal living room and a nice open floor plan with a large kitchen with all the appliances included. Located in Poinciana near elementary schools, and Lake Marion. Public bus transportation available for all the public schools. Great country atmosphere with shopping and restaurants just a short drive away. Lots of privacy with no rear neighbors and limited traffic on the circle.

Sorry this property is not under the section 8 housing program.

No pets allowed.



Call today to schedule your private showing!

Ackley Florida Property Management

407-349-8080

www.ackleyflorida.com



Sorry, no pets or section 8



12 Month Lease

$5 monthly fee

$75 Application fee per adult

$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved.

Ask me about HOA application fees



***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!! condition.

!!!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.