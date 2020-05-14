All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 416 Ohio Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
416 Ohio Lane
Last updated May 14 2020 at 4:45 PM

416 Ohio Lane

416 Ohio Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

416 Ohio Lane, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Large spacious open floor plan with over 2,000 square feet of living space. Split floor plan with formal living and dining rooms, large family room and bedrooms. Formal dining area, formal living room and a nice open floor plan with a large kitchen with all the appliances included. Located in Poinciana near elementary schools, and Lake Marion. Public bus transportation available for all the public schools. Great country atmosphere with shopping and restaurants just a short drive away. Lots of privacy with no rear neighbors and limited traffic on the circle.
Sorry this property is not under the section 8 housing program.
No pets allowed.

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
407-349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com

Sorry, no pets or section 8

12 Month Lease
$5 monthly fee
$75 Application fee per adult
$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved.
Ask me about HOA application fees

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!! condition.
!!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 Ohio Lane have any available units?
416 Ohio Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 416 Ohio Lane currently offering any rent specials?
416 Ohio Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 Ohio Lane pet-friendly?
No, 416 Ohio Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 416 Ohio Lane offer parking?
No, 416 Ohio Lane does not offer parking.
Does 416 Ohio Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 Ohio Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 Ohio Lane have a pool?
No, 416 Ohio Lane does not have a pool.
Does 416 Ohio Lane have accessible units?
No, 416 Ohio Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 416 Ohio Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 Ohio Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 416 Ohio Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 416 Ohio Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College