Poinciana, FL
394 MONTEREY STREET
Last updated March 1 2020 at 1:08 AM

394 MONTEREY STREET

394 Monteray Street · No Longer Available
Location

394 Monteray Street, Poinciana, FL 34759
Solivita

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
gym
parking
internet access
This stunning waterfront home with a beautiful lanai and gorgeous water view is available immediately for short term rental, (4 months or greater), until 09/30/2020. Home is fully furnished, extremely well appointed and includes Double Master Bedrooms! Solivita is the premier 55+ Community in Central Florida and includes 2 golf courses, 2 fitness centers and 3 restaurants. It is close to the new Medical Center and the Poinciana Parkway for ease of traveling. Take advantage of the resort style amenities inclusive the monthly rental!

HOA & Club fees are inclusive of rent.

Golf Cart, Utilities and Internet are excluded as a part of the Lease Agreement however they can be negotiated and paid directly to the owners outside of the Lease Agreement.

One member of the household must be 55 yr. +. No residents under 18yrs. may reside in Solivita permanently. Tenants required to complete an Age Verification Form.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 394 MONTEREY STREET have any available units?
394 MONTEREY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 394 MONTEREY STREET have?
Some of 394 MONTEREY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 394 MONTEREY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
394 MONTEREY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 394 MONTEREY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 394 MONTEREY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 394 MONTEREY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 394 MONTEREY STREET offers parking.
Does 394 MONTEREY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 394 MONTEREY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 394 MONTEREY STREET have a pool?
No, 394 MONTEREY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 394 MONTEREY STREET have accessible units?
No, 394 MONTEREY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 394 MONTEREY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 394 MONTEREY STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 394 MONTEREY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 394 MONTEREY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
