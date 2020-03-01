394 MONTEREY STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities gym parking internet access

This stunning waterfront home with a beautiful lanai and gorgeous water view is available immediately for short term rental, (4 months or greater), until 09/30/2020. Home is fully furnished, extremely well appointed and includes Double Master Bedrooms! Solivita is the premier 55+ Community in Central Florida and includes 2 golf courses, 2 fitness centers and 3 restaurants. It is close to the new Medical Center and the Poinciana Parkway for ease of traveling. Take advantage of the resort style amenities inclusive the monthly rental!



HOA & Club fees are inclusive of rent.



Golf Cart, Utilities and Internet are excluded as a part of the Lease Agreement however they can be negotiated and paid directly to the owners outside of the Lease Agreement.



One member of the household must be 55 yr. +. No residents under 18yrs. may reside in Solivita permanently. Tenants required to complete an Age Verification Form.