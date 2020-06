Amenities

Scheduling a showing for this cozy 3/2 in Poinciana today!

Close to shopping, gas stations, Poinciana Hospital and Poinciana Expressway.

This home features an open floor plan with a fully fenced in backyard, ceramic tile throughout, NO CARPET, corner lot with large yard.

Washer/Dryer and lawn care included!!

Community has pool and fitness center.

Pets will be considered.