332 Dundee Dr

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

New Duplex For Rent $1,200 per month 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Poinciana - Offer by VS International Rental Properties LLC

Lic.Real Estate Broker

Office 407-513-4722

2151 Consulate DR Orlando,FL 32837



Year built 2016 3/2 Duplex on a corner lot just minutes away from the community Pool & Parks, Hospital, Banks, Restaurants and market places in Poinciana. Kitchen with Granite counter tops and backsplash, NEW A/C unit, Tilling floor thru out and Bathrooms with designs.

Microwave, Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Laundry room / hookups, Pet Friendly For more available Properties, please visit our website at www.VSPropertyRentals.com



Application fee $50 per person

Administration Fee $100

A minimum one month security deposit is required



