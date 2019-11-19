All apartments in Poinciana
Location

332 Dundee Dr, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New Duplex For Rent $1,200 per month 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Poinciana - Offer by VS International Rental Properties LLC
Lic.Real Estate Broker
Office 407-513-4722
2151 Consulate DR Orlando,FL 32837

Year built 2016 3/2 Duplex on a corner lot just minutes away from the community Pool & Parks, Hospital, Banks, Restaurants and market places in Poinciana. Kitchen with Granite counter tops and backsplash, NEW A/C unit, Tilling floor thru out and Bathrooms with designs.
Microwave, Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Laundry room / hookups, Pet Friendly For more available Properties, please visit our website at www.VSPropertyRentals.com

Application fee $50 per person
Administration Fee $100
A minimum one month security deposit is required

(RLNE2918486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 Dundee Dr have any available units?
332 Dundee Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 332 Dundee Dr have?
Some of 332 Dundee Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 Dundee Dr currently offering any rent specials?
332 Dundee Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 Dundee Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 332 Dundee Dr is pet friendly.
Does 332 Dundee Dr offer parking?
No, 332 Dundee Dr does not offer parking.
Does 332 Dundee Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 332 Dundee Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 Dundee Dr have a pool?
Yes, 332 Dundee Dr has a pool.
Does 332 Dundee Dr have accessible units?
No, 332 Dundee Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 332 Dundee Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 332 Dundee Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 332 Dundee Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 332 Dundee Dr has units with air conditioning.
