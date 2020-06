Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Available 06/28/20 323 Clermont - Property Id: 83382



NEW 2018 DUPLEX in quiet cul de sac. Each side has 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths and ceramic tile throughout all living areas. ALL kitchen appliances changed to STAINLESS STEEL! (pictures not updated) NO PETS ALLOWED. Rent one side of this fantastic new property close to shops, restaurants, schools and 35 minutes from Disney. DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS ----INCOME MIN 40K. not currently accepting Sect 8. Contact: Poincianahomerentals@outlook.com for showings. Response time is same-day. NEWLY FENCED 100% PRIVATE--> DO. NOT. PAY. FOR. APPLICATION. UNTIL. REQUESTED <-- you will not be refunded.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/83382

Property Id 83382



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5784631)