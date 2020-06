Amenities

3 bedroom, 2 bath with all wood-look tile for easy cleaning! Granite counters and tiled backsplash. All stainless steel appliances as well. Entertain in the backyard with large screened enclosed porch and private yard overlooking wooded area. Poinciana has community pool you can join as well as other fitness and shopping opportunities. Easy travel to Haines City or Orlando via the new Poinciana Parkway. No pets per owners request.