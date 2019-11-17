Rent Calculator
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
317 SHERBORNE LANE
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
317 SHERBORNE LANE
317 Sherborne Ln
·
No Longer Available
Location
317 Sherborne Ln, Poinciana, FL 34758
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
** Beautiful Rental Home** Won't last... very nice large home with fenced back yard near shopping center and schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 317 SHERBORNE LANE have any available units?
317 SHERBORNE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Poinciana, FL
.
What amenities does 317 SHERBORNE LANE have?
Some of 317 SHERBORNE LANE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 317 SHERBORNE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
317 SHERBORNE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 SHERBORNE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 317 SHERBORNE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Poinciana
.
Does 317 SHERBORNE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 317 SHERBORNE LANE offers parking.
Does 317 SHERBORNE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 SHERBORNE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 SHERBORNE LANE have a pool?
No, 317 SHERBORNE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 317 SHERBORNE LANE have accessible units?
No, 317 SHERBORNE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 317 SHERBORNE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 SHERBORNE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 317 SHERBORNE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 SHERBORNE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
