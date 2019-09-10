308 HURON DRIVE

Amenities

Enjoy Florida at its finest! Clean and spacious (new carpeting and smoke alarms installed 03/05/16). This 3/2 single family home with formal living & dining, kitchen over looking family room, inside utility and large covered porch is a must see. Master Bedroom has huge walk closet and adjoining bathroom with duel sinks and walk in shower. Second and third bedroom's are large and close to second bathroom. All appliances look to be newer condition and there is a great skylight in the kitchen. This home shows pride of ownership and looks better than new condition with lots of storage space. Ceramic flooring in main living area with carpeting in the bedrooms. Tenant responsible for utilities and owner will require a minimum 550 credit score for any adult 18 years of age and older, they do allow pets with an additional $250.00 non refundable security deposit. Rent shall be at $1,250.00 per month. Total security deposit equals $2,000.00 ($250.00 additional for pet if applicable). Finally, there is a $250.00 non refundable cleaning fee due at lease signing and tenants are required to show proof via a receipt that the carpeting has been professionally cleaned when vacating home. Tenants must provide a recent credit report showing a recent date, tenant name and score along with a National Background report and two recent pay stubs. Close to shopping and sporting complex. Call today to make this your next home.