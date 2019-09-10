All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 308 HURON DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
308 HURON DRIVE
Last updated September 10 2019 at 6:57 AM

308 HURON DRIVE

308 Huron Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

308 Huron Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Enjoy Florida at its finest! Clean and spacious (new carpeting and smoke alarms installed 03/05/16). This 3/2 single family home with formal living & dining, kitchen over looking family room, inside utility and large covered porch is a must see. Master Bedroom has huge walk closet and adjoining bathroom with duel sinks and walk in shower. Second and third bedroom's are large and close to second bathroom. All appliances look to be newer condition and there is a great skylight in the kitchen. This home shows pride of ownership and looks better than new condition with lots of storage space. Ceramic flooring in main living area with carpeting in the bedrooms. Tenant responsible for utilities and owner will require a minimum 550 credit score for any adult 18 years of age and older, they do allow pets with an additional $250.00 non refundable security deposit. Rent shall be at $1,250.00 per month. Total security deposit equals $2,000.00 ($250.00 additional for pet if applicable). Finally, there is a $250.00 non refundable cleaning fee due at lease signing and tenants are required to show proof via a receipt that the carpeting has been professionally cleaned when vacating home. Tenants must provide a recent credit report showing a recent date, tenant name and score along with a National Background report and two recent pay stubs. Close to shopping and sporting complex. Call today to make this your next home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 HURON DRIVE have any available units?
308 HURON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 308 HURON DRIVE have?
Some of 308 HURON DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 HURON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
308 HURON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 HURON DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 HURON DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 308 HURON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 308 HURON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 308 HURON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 HURON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 HURON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 308 HURON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 308 HURON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 308 HURON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 308 HURON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 HURON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 308 HURON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 HURON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 Bedroom ApartmentsPoinciana 3 Bedroom Apartments
Poinciana Apartments with PoolsPoinciana Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Poinciana Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLUnion Park, FLBay Hill, FLCocoa West, FLPort St. John, FLUniversity, FLFuller Heights, FL
The Villages, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLWilliamsburg, FLTavares, FLAuburndale, FLEustis, FLFairview Shores, FLGroveland, FLPine Hills, FLSeffner, FLConway, FLHunters Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College