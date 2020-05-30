All apartments in Poinciana
306 Salmon Ct
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:30 AM

306 Salmon Ct

306 Salmon Court · No Longer Available
Location

306 Salmon Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
3 bedrooms, 2 bath with 2 car garage and a oversized driveway, open floor plan, comfortable master, nice kitchen, as well as the screen porch patio for entertaining, fenced back yard . Located in Poinciana just minutes from shopping centers, restaurants, parks, and more. Make this one your home . Most pets welcome, Call 407 495 4744 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, CALL 407 495 4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Salmon Ct have any available units?
306 Salmon Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 306 Salmon Ct have?
Some of 306 Salmon Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Salmon Ct currently offering any rent specials?
306 Salmon Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Salmon Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 Salmon Ct is pet friendly.
Does 306 Salmon Ct offer parking?
Yes, 306 Salmon Ct offers parking.
Does 306 Salmon Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 Salmon Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Salmon Ct have a pool?
Yes, 306 Salmon Ct has a pool.
Does 306 Salmon Ct have accessible units?
No, 306 Salmon Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Salmon Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 Salmon Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 306 Salmon Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 306 Salmon Ct has units with air conditioning.
