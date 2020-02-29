28 Sawfish Lane

Amenities

Tons of Space for Reasonable Price - Don't miss out on the chance to live in a large, clean three bedroom, two bath home located in Poinciana. This home is located on the Polk County side of Poinciana and is just waiting for you to scoop it up. The fantastic price and tons of space will ensure it will go quickly. Its berber carpet, newer paint and appliances give it that clean and fresh feeling. This home has a fantastic floor plan with split bedroom layout with a kitchen centrally located separating the living room and dining room.

Breakfast bar in the kitchen is also a great feature. Located near schools and main roads in Poinciana. Call today, this home is sure to be gone tomorrow



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4529856)