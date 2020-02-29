All apartments in Poinciana
28 Sawfish Lane
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

28 Sawfish Lane

28 Sawfish Lane · No Longer Available
Location

28 Sawfish Lane, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Tons of Space for Reasonable Price - Don't miss out on the chance to live in a large, clean three bedroom, two bath home located in Poinciana. This home is located on the Polk County side of Poinciana and is just waiting for you to scoop it up. The fantastic price and tons of space will ensure it will go quickly. Its berber carpet, newer paint and appliances give it that clean and fresh feeling. This home has a fantastic floor plan with split bedroom layout with a kitchen centrally located separating the living room and dining room.
Breakfast bar in the kitchen is also a great feature. Located near schools and main roads in Poinciana. Call today, this home is sure to be gone tomorrow

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4529856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Sawfish Lane have any available units?
28 Sawfish Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 28 Sawfish Lane currently offering any rent specials?
28 Sawfish Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Sawfish Lane pet-friendly?
No, 28 Sawfish Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 28 Sawfish Lane offer parking?
No, 28 Sawfish Lane does not offer parking.
Does 28 Sawfish Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Sawfish Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Sawfish Lane have a pool?
No, 28 Sawfish Lane does not have a pool.
Does 28 Sawfish Lane have accessible units?
No, 28 Sawfish Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Sawfish Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Sawfish Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Sawfish Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Sawfish Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

