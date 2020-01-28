270 GROUPER COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Updated photos coming soon! Come check out this fantastic three bedroom two bath home located on the Polk County side of Poinciana. Brand new carpet was just installed. This home is pet friendly and has a fantastic split bedroom layout.The adequate size kitchen opens up to the great room. Excellent for entertaining or just kicking back and relaxing. Very neat and clean feel will appease the most critical person. Located close to all major roads, hospital, transportation, school, theme parks, shopping and so much more. This home is priced to move and move quick. Call today.