Poinciana, FL
270 GROUPER COURT
270 GROUPER COURT

270 Grouper Court · No Longer Available
Location

270 Grouper Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Updated photos coming soon! Come check out this fantastic three bedroom two bath home located on the Polk County side of Poinciana. Brand new carpet was just installed. This home is pet friendly and has a fantastic split bedroom layout.The adequate size kitchen opens up to the great room. Excellent for entertaining or just kicking back and relaxing. Very neat and clean feel will appease the most critical person. Located close to all major roads, hospital, transportation, school, theme parks, shopping and so much more. This home is priced to move and move quick. Call today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 270 GROUPER COURT have any available units?
270 GROUPER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 270 GROUPER COURT have?
Some of 270 GROUPER COURT's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 270 GROUPER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
270 GROUPER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 270 GROUPER COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 270 GROUPER COURT is pet friendly.
Does 270 GROUPER COURT offer parking?
Yes, 270 GROUPER COURT offers parking.
Does 270 GROUPER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 270 GROUPER COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 270 GROUPER COURT have a pool?
No, 270 GROUPER COURT does not have a pool.
Does 270 GROUPER COURT have accessible units?
No, 270 GROUPER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 270 GROUPER COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 270 GROUPER COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 270 GROUPER COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 270 GROUPER COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

