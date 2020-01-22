All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:32 AM

263 GROUPER COURT

263 Grouper Court · No Longer Available
Location

263 Grouper Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Home in Poinciana - A GREAT PLACE TO CALL HOME!
4 BED / 2.5 BATH single family home. This spacious floor plan features Stainless Steel appliances, formal dining and living room area, additional gathering room, two-car garage AND washer and dryer included.

MOVE-IN READY!!! CALL NOW

Move-in fees:
Application Fee Per Adult
First full month due at move in
Holding Deposit equal to one month
A/C filter program is $15/month (mandatory)
Liability insurance required
Admin fee - $275 (Due at move-in)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5357027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 263 GROUPER COURT have any available units?
263 GROUPER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 263 GROUPER COURT have?
Some of 263 GROUPER COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 263 GROUPER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
263 GROUPER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263 GROUPER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 263 GROUPER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 263 GROUPER COURT offer parking?
Yes, 263 GROUPER COURT offers parking.
Does 263 GROUPER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 263 GROUPER COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 263 GROUPER COURT have a pool?
No, 263 GROUPER COURT does not have a pool.
Does 263 GROUPER COURT have accessible units?
No, 263 GROUPER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 263 GROUPER COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 263 GROUPER COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 263 GROUPER COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 263 GROUPER COURT has units with air conditioning.
