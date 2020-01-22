263 GROUPER COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Home in Poinciana - A GREAT PLACE TO CALL HOME!

4 BED / 2.5 BATH single family home. This spacious floor plan features Stainless Steel appliances, formal dining and living room area, additional gathering room, two-car garage AND washer and dryer included.



MOVE-IN READY!!! CALL NOW



Move-in fees:

Application Fee Per Adult

First full month due at move in

Holding Deposit equal to one month

A/C filter program is $15/month (mandatory)

Liability insurance required

Admin fee - $275 (Due at move-in)



No Pets Allowed



