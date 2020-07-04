All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 259 GRAND RAPIDS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
259 GRAND RAPIDS DRIVE
Last updated July 4 2020 at 10:33 PM

259 GRAND RAPIDS DRIVE

259 Grand Rapids Drive · (407) 734-3323
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

259 Grand Rapids Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1249 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
racquetball court
internet access
tennis court
Move in Ready 1/2 Duplex in Lake Marion Golf Resort. It is an open floor concept, with ceramic tiles in kitchen and Bathrooms and Carpet in Bedrooms. Interior Freshly Painted . Spacious Dining and Great Room combo, and then your private Screened porch in the back. The Master Bedroom is very spacious, and the master bathroom has a beautiful garden tub. Amenities included: 2 pools, Tennis, Basketball, Fishing, Private Boat Ramp, Racketball, Shuffleboard, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Park and Playground. CABLE & WIFI INCLUDED. Location is near all Major Highways, DISNEY, Disney Springs, Sea World, Universal Studies and close to Shopping Centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 259 GRAND RAPIDS DRIVE have any available units?
259 GRAND RAPIDS DRIVE has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 259 GRAND RAPIDS DRIVE have?
Some of 259 GRAND RAPIDS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 259 GRAND RAPIDS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
259 GRAND RAPIDS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 259 GRAND RAPIDS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 259 GRAND RAPIDS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 259 GRAND RAPIDS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 259 GRAND RAPIDS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 259 GRAND RAPIDS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 259 GRAND RAPIDS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 259 GRAND RAPIDS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 259 GRAND RAPIDS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 259 GRAND RAPIDS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 259 GRAND RAPIDS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 259 GRAND RAPIDS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 259 GRAND RAPIDS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 259 GRAND RAPIDS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 259 GRAND RAPIDS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 259 GRAND RAPIDS DRIVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana 3 Bedrooms
Poinciana Apartments with PoolsPoinciana Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Poinciana Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLUnion Park, FLBay Hill, FLCocoa West, FLPort St. John, FLUniversity, FLFuller Heights, FL
The Villages, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLWilliamsburg, FLTavares, FLAuburndale, FLEustis, FLFairview Shores, FLGroveland, FLPine Hills, FLSeffner, FLConway, FLHunters Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity