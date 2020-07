Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets media room range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage media room

Brand NEW open floor plan home offers laminate and tile throughout, eat in kitchen over looking the open living room. All three bedrooms are located on the second level, there is a loft on the top of the stairs, ideal for play area, home office, or theater/TV area. Large master bedroom with HUGE walk in closet, master bath with his and her sinks, laundry closet is located upstairs with a washer and dryer, two car garage, and fenced in back yard.



Available NOW!