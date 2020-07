Amenities

carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities

Come and check out this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home in Poinciana. Home has had fresh interior paint done along with deep carpet cleaning. Move in ready.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.