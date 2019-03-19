221 Cobalt Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Spacious 4 bed 2 bath home. Well maintained. Freshly painted. Features: tile through out, new carpet in bedrooms, washer and dryer hookups, living and dining room combo, family and kitchen combo, eating space in kitchen, large porch in back, flag lot, garage was converted into a room. Close to schools and shopping.