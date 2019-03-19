All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

221 Cobalt Dr.

221 Cobalt Drive · No Longer Available
Location

221 Cobalt Drive, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Beautiful spacious split plan! House is on a Flag Lot! Well maintained. Features tile through out except for 2 of the bedrooms, living & dining room combo, kitchen & family combo, eating space in kitchen, & large open porch in back yard. Garage was converted into a 4th bedroom. Close to schools & shopping.
Spacious 4 bed 2 bath home. Well maintained. Freshly painted. Features: tile through out, new carpet in bedrooms, washer and dryer hookups, living and dining room combo, family and kitchen combo, eating space in kitchen, large porch in back, flag lot, garage was converted into a room. Close to schools and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Cobalt Dr. have any available units?
221 Cobalt Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 221 Cobalt Dr. have?
Some of 221 Cobalt Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Cobalt Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
221 Cobalt Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Cobalt Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 221 Cobalt Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 221 Cobalt Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 221 Cobalt Dr. offers parking.
Does 221 Cobalt Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Cobalt Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Cobalt Dr. have a pool?
No, 221 Cobalt Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 221 Cobalt Dr. have accessible units?
No, 221 Cobalt Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Cobalt Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 Cobalt Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Cobalt Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 221 Cobalt Dr. has units with air conditioning.
