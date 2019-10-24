2113 Hibiscus Pl

Amenities
This brand new home in Poinciana is a must see! Book your appt today! Offering a spacious kitchen which looks out to the living room with lots of natural light! The owner's suite features a private bathroom and walk in closet. Additionally, are 3 more bedrooms and another full bath! 2 car garage for all your storage needs and your washer & dryer are included! Poinciana Villages offers a community pool and fitness center you can join! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com