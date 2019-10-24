2113 Hibiscus Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This brand new home in Poinciana is a must see! Book your appt today! Offering a spacious kitchen which looks out to the living room with lots of natural light! The owner's suite features a private bathroom and walk in closet. Additionally, are 3 more bedrooms and another full bath! 2 car garage for all your storage needs and your washer & dryer are included! Poinciana Villages offers a community pool and fitness center you can join! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com