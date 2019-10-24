All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:36 AM

2113 Hibiscus Pl

2113 Hibiscus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2113 Hibiscus Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759
Poinciana-Village 8

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This brand new home in Poinciana is a must see! Book your appt today! Offering a spacious kitchen which looks out to the living room with lots of natural light! The owner's suite features a private bathroom and walk in closet. Additionally, are 3 more bedrooms and another full bath! 2 car garage for all your storage needs and your washer & dryer are included! Poinciana Villages offers a community pool and fitness center you can join! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2113 Hibiscus Pl have any available units?
2113 Hibiscus Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 2113 Hibiscus Pl have?
Some of 2113 Hibiscus Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2113 Hibiscus Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2113 Hibiscus Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2113 Hibiscus Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2113 Hibiscus Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2113 Hibiscus Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2113 Hibiscus Pl offers parking.
Does 2113 Hibiscus Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2113 Hibiscus Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2113 Hibiscus Pl have a pool?
Yes, 2113 Hibiscus Pl has a pool.
Does 2113 Hibiscus Pl have accessible units?
No, 2113 Hibiscus Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2113 Hibiscus Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2113 Hibiscus Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 2113 Hibiscus Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2113 Hibiscus Pl has units with air conditioning.

