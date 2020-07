Amenities

Enjoy the peace and tranquility in your 2 bedroom 2 bath Resort Villa! Dining/Living Room combo. Kitchen with breakfast bar. The community offers plenty of options for activities: serene walking trail to the shores, gazebo, and docks of Lake Marion, tennis, playground, 2 swimming pools and hot tub, recreation club house with fitness center, and more! You need to see this community to appreciate all that it has to offer. You'll love this place!