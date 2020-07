Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is not one you are going to want to pass up. This home has been renovated with brand new kitchen cabinets, appliances, counter tops, carpeting, paint and the list goes on. Live in an essentially new home for a none new price. Excellent split floor plan with formal living and dining rooms along with a large, open kitchen off a family room. This home has a fantastic location, close to theme parks, hospital, schools, transportation and major roads. Call today. This one may get away.