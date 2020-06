Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool playground basketball court

WONT LAST LONG!!! MOVE TO THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME OF 2 BEDROOM AND 2 BATHROOM, WASHER AND DRYER IN A WONDERFUL GATED COMMUNITY WITH GYM, POOL, JACUZZY, PLAYGROUND, BOAT DOCK, BASKETBALL AND TENNIS COURT AND MUCH MORE..

COME AND ENJOY THIS WONDERFUL COMMUNITY!!! DON'T MISS IT!!!!!!