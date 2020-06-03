All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:40 AM

1971 Michigan Dr

1971 Michigan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1971 Michigan Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in a beautiful area in Poinciana is ready for a new family! Separate formal living room and dining room just inside the front door, and a great kitchen/family room combo for everyday living! All the kitchen appliances remain along with a storage cabinet in one of the guest bedrooms. The kitchen boast great counter and storage space, a reach in pantry, and a great breakfast bar, perfect for everyday meals or a buffet line for your social gatherings. A large sliding door opens from the family room onto the rear open lanai! The master suite is nicely sized with a great walk-in closet and features it's private bath with a separate walk-in shower and separate garden tub, all with double vanities. Inside laundry and an attached 2 car garage with garage door openers and an attic pull down stairway. The home is very nicely landscaped and includes your washer and dryer! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1971 Michigan Dr have any available units?
1971 Michigan Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 1971 Michigan Dr have?
Some of 1971 Michigan Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1971 Michigan Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1971 Michigan Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1971 Michigan Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1971 Michigan Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1971 Michigan Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1971 Michigan Dr offers parking.
Does 1971 Michigan Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1971 Michigan Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1971 Michigan Dr have a pool?
No, 1971 Michigan Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1971 Michigan Dr have accessible units?
No, 1971 Michigan Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1971 Michigan Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1971 Michigan Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1971 Michigan Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1971 Michigan Dr has units with air conditioning.
