1971 Michigan Dr

Amenities
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in a beautiful area in Poinciana is ready for a new family! Separate formal living room and dining room just inside the front door, and a great kitchen/family room combo for everyday living! All the kitchen appliances remain along with a storage cabinet in one of the guest bedrooms. The kitchen boast great counter and storage space, a reach in pantry, and a great breakfast bar, perfect for everyday meals or a buffet line for your social gatherings. A large sliding door opens from the family room onto the rear open lanai! The master suite is nicely sized with a great walk-in closet and features it's private bath with a separate walk-in shower and separate garden tub, all with double vanities. Inside laundry and an attached 2 car garage with garage door openers and an attic pull down stairway. The home is very nicely landscaped and includes your washer and dryer! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com