1971 Michigan Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in a beautiful area in Poinciana is ready for a new family! Separate formal living room and dining room just inside the front door, and a great kitchen/family room combo for everyday living! All the kitchen appliances remain along with a storage cabinet in one of the guest bedrooms. The kitchen boast great counter and storage space, a reach in pantry, and a great breakfast bar, perfect for everyday meals or a buffet line for your social gatherings. A large sliding door opens from the family room onto the rear open lanai! The master suite is nicely sized with a great walk-in closet and features it's private bath with a separate walk-in shower and separate garden tub, all with double vanities. Inside laundry and an attached 2 car garage with garage door openers and an attic pull down stairway. The home is very nicely landscaped and includes your washer and dryer! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com