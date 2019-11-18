All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated November 18 2019 at 8:35 AM

1926 Sawfish Dr

1926 Sawfish Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1926 Sawfish Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Outstanding brand new home available! Home features 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms! Master bedroom features walk in closets and double sink bathroom. This impeccable home has an open floor plan with ceramic tile in the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms. The spacious kitchen is perfect for family gatherings. The amazing granite counter tops are throughout the kitchen and bathrooms! Brand new stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer included!! Located on a large lot in a great neighborhood. Enjoy your lanai outback after a long day. Lots of space with your 2 car garage! Close to shopping! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1926 Sawfish Dr have any available units?
1926 Sawfish Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 1926 Sawfish Dr have?
Some of 1926 Sawfish Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1926 Sawfish Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1926 Sawfish Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1926 Sawfish Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1926 Sawfish Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1926 Sawfish Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1926 Sawfish Dr offers parking.
Does 1926 Sawfish Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1926 Sawfish Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1926 Sawfish Dr have a pool?
No, 1926 Sawfish Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1926 Sawfish Dr have accessible units?
No, 1926 Sawfish Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1926 Sawfish Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1926 Sawfish Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1926 Sawfish Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1926 Sawfish Dr has units with air conditioning.
