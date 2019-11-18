1926 Sawfish Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Outstanding brand new home available! Home features 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms! Master bedroom features walk in closets and double sink bathroom. This impeccable home has an open floor plan with ceramic tile in the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms. The spacious kitchen is perfect for family gatherings. The amazing granite counter tops are throughout the kitchen and bathrooms! Brand new stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer included!! Located on a large lot in a great neighborhood. Enjoy your lanai outback after a long day. Lots of space with your 2 car garage! Close to shopping! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com