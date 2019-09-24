All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 1911 Manatee Lane Polk.
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

1911 Manatee Lane Polk

1911 Manatee Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1911 Manatee Lane, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home For Rent at 1911 Manatee Lane Poinciana, FL 34759 - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home For Rent at 1911 Manatee Lane Poinciana, FL 34759. This home has a Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Call to schedule a showing.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Diane.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: Take I-4 West of Orlando; Take Exit 58 ; Left onto Osceola Polk Line Rd.; Left onto Orange Blossom Tr; Right onto Poinciana Blvd.; Left onto Marigold Ave.; Right onto Poinciana Pkwy; Right onto Hemlock Ave.; Left-onto Flounder Rd.; Right-onto Manatee Ln

(RLNE4072469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 Manatee Lane Polk have any available units?
1911 Manatee Lane Polk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 1911 Manatee Lane Polk have?
Some of 1911 Manatee Lane Polk's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 Manatee Lane Polk currently offering any rent specials?
1911 Manatee Lane Polk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 Manatee Lane Polk pet-friendly?
No, 1911 Manatee Lane Polk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 1911 Manatee Lane Polk offer parking?
No, 1911 Manatee Lane Polk does not offer parking.
Does 1911 Manatee Lane Polk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1911 Manatee Lane Polk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 Manatee Lane Polk have a pool?
No, 1911 Manatee Lane Polk does not have a pool.
Does 1911 Manatee Lane Polk have accessible units?
No, 1911 Manatee Lane Polk does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 Manatee Lane Polk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1911 Manatee Lane Polk has units with dishwashers.
Does 1911 Manatee Lane Polk have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1911 Manatee Lane Polk has units with air conditioning.
