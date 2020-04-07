All apartments in Poinciana
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
1908 Manatee Ct
Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:36 AM

1908 Manatee Ct

1908 Manatee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1908 Manatee Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home located in Poinciana, the heart of Central Florida!! The open floor plan features a split bedroom layout with a formal dining area, great room and full master suite. High ceilings, ceramic tile flooring, built-in plant shelves, recessed lighting with neutral colors throughout are just a few of the great amenities you will find in this lovely home. The kitchen features a breakfast bar, pantry, newer stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter space!! The family room is spacious and features access to the back patio! The master bedroom is large and includes a full ensuite bathroom. The master bathroom has a garden tub with seating, separate walk-in shower, his & hers vanities, a water closet and walk-in closets! Both the side and rear of the home are bordered by trees creating a peaceful and semi-private backyard to enjoy relaxing or entertaining. An inside laundry room features access to the attached, 2-car garage. Great location just minutes from Lake Marion as well as convenient access to shopping & highways.
Most pets welcome, Call 407 495 4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407 495 4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 Manatee Ct have any available units?
1908 Manatee Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 1908 Manatee Ct have?
Some of 1908 Manatee Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 Manatee Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1908 Manatee Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 Manatee Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1908 Manatee Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1908 Manatee Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1908 Manatee Ct offers parking.
Does 1908 Manatee Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1908 Manatee Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 Manatee Ct have a pool?
No, 1908 Manatee Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1908 Manatee Ct have accessible units?
No, 1908 Manatee Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 Manatee Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1908 Manatee Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1908 Manatee Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1908 Manatee Ct has units with air conditioning.
