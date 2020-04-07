1908 Manatee Ct

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home located in Poinciana, the heart of Central Florida!! The open floor plan features a split bedroom layout with a formal dining area, great room and full master suite. High ceilings, ceramic tile flooring, built-in plant shelves, recessed lighting with neutral colors throughout are just a few of the great amenities you will find in this lovely home. The kitchen features a breakfast bar, pantry, newer stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter space!! The family room is spacious and features access to the back patio! The master bedroom is large and includes a full ensuite bathroom. The master bathroom has a garden tub with seating, separate walk-in shower, his & hers vanities, a water closet and walk-in closets! Both the side and rear of the home are bordered by trees creating a peaceful and semi-private backyard to enjoy relaxing or entertaining. An inside laundry room features access to the attached, 2-car garage. Great location just minutes from Lake Marion as well as convenient access to shopping & highways.

