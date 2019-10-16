All apartments in Poinciana
1907 Manatee Dr
Last updated October 16 2019 at 7:50 AM

1907 Manatee Dr

1907 Manatee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1907 Manatee Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home has been well kept. Spacious living spaces and bedrooms. Open layout and practical set up in the kitchen. Make apt. today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1907 Manatee Dr have any available units?
1907 Manatee Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 1907 Manatee Dr have?
Some of 1907 Manatee Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1907 Manatee Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1907 Manatee Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1907 Manatee Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1907 Manatee Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1907 Manatee Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1907 Manatee Dr offers parking.
Does 1907 Manatee Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1907 Manatee Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1907 Manatee Dr have a pool?
No, 1907 Manatee Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1907 Manatee Dr have accessible units?
No, 1907 Manatee Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1907 Manatee Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1907 Manatee Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1907 Manatee Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1907 Manatee Dr has units with air conditioning.
