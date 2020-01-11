1808 Superior Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

NO APPLICATION FEE! APPLY TODAY! Welcome home to this charming Kissimmee house, situated on over a quarter of an acre lot! This one story, three bedroom, two bathroom house has all the bells and whistles you have been dreaming about! As you enter this Florida Style home, you're greeted with an abundance of natural light and luxurious built-ins. Entertaining is a breeze in this open floor plan! You will be able to entertain your guests while cooking in your kitchen, or watch your favorite cooking channel while being a master chef in this kitchen with a closet pantry! There are also views of your large fenced in back yard so you can enjoy the views of sunny Florida weather from the kitchen, living room, and dining room! The natural light is spectacular in this home, and with the tile floors and vaulted ceilings, you will be living in luxury! The master bedroom is spacious and features a walk-in closet and a master bath with a stand-up shower. Washer and dryer included! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com