Last updated January 11 2020 at 8:55 AM

1808 Superior Pl

1808 Superior Place · No Longer Available
Location

1808 Superior Place, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
NO APPLICATION FEE! APPLY TODAY! Welcome home to this charming Kissimmee house, situated on over a quarter of an acre lot! This one story, three bedroom, two bathroom house has all the bells and whistles you have been dreaming about! As you enter this Florida Style home, you're greeted with an abundance of natural light and luxurious built-ins. Entertaining is a breeze in this open floor plan! You will be able to entertain your guests while cooking in your kitchen, or watch your favorite cooking channel while being a master chef in this kitchen with a closet pantry! There are also views of your large fenced in back yard so you can enjoy the views of sunny Florida weather from the kitchen, living room, and dining room! The natural light is spectacular in this home, and with the tile floors and vaulted ceilings, you will be living in luxury! The master bedroom is spacious and features a walk-in closet and a master bath with a stand-up shower. Washer and dryer included! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 Superior Pl have any available units?
1808 Superior Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 1808 Superior Pl have?
Some of 1808 Superior Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 Superior Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1808 Superior Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 Superior Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1808 Superior Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1808 Superior Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1808 Superior Pl offers parking.
Does 1808 Superior Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1808 Superior Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 Superior Pl have a pool?
No, 1808 Superior Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1808 Superior Pl have accessible units?
No, 1808 Superior Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 Superior Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1808 Superior Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 1808 Superior Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1808 Superior Pl has units with air conditioning.
