All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 1726 Coriander Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
1726 Coriander Dr.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1726 Coriander Dr.

1726 Coriander Drive · (407) 488-9392
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1726 Coriander Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1726 Coriander Dr. · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1428 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful 3/3 located in the GATED community of Tuscany Preserve! Fresh paint and no carpet! - Furnished optional - $1450 unfurnished, $1550 furnished.
Tuscany Preserve is a resort-style, private, gated, community in Southwest Poinciana.
This town-home is a spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom. There is a screened patio and fenced courtyard located in the front. There is NO carpet and bright fresh paint! Parking spaces are located conveniently directly in front of your door.
This community offers a large fitness center, beautiful pool/spa, kiddie pool, tennis and basketball.

(RLNE5875714)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1726 Coriander Dr. have any available units?
1726 Coriander Dr. has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1726 Coriander Dr. have?
Some of 1726 Coriander Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1726 Coriander Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1726 Coriander Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1726 Coriander Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1726 Coriander Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1726 Coriander Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1726 Coriander Dr. offers parking.
Does 1726 Coriander Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1726 Coriander Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1726 Coriander Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1726 Coriander Dr. has a pool.
Does 1726 Coriander Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1726 Coriander Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1726 Coriander Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1726 Coriander Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1726 Coriander Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1726 Coriander Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1726 Coriander Dr.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana 3 Bedrooms
Poinciana Apartments with PoolsPoinciana Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Poinciana Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLUnion Park, FLBay Hill, FLCocoa West, FLPort St. John, FLUniversity, FLFuller Heights, FL
The Villages, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLWilliamsburg, FLTavares, FLAuburndale, FLEustis, FLFairview Shores, FLGroveland, FLPine Hills, FLSeffner, FLConway, FLHunters Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity