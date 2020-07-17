1726 Coriander Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court courtyard gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

Beautiful 3/3 located in the GATED community of Tuscany Preserve! Fresh paint and no carpet! - Furnished optional - $1450 unfurnished, $1550 furnished.

Tuscany Preserve is a resort-style, private, gated, community in Southwest Poinciana.

This town-home is a spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom. There is a screened patio and fenced courtyard located in the front. There is NO carpet and bright fresh paint! Parking spaces are located conveniently directly in front of your door.

This community offers a large fitness center, beautiful pool/spa, kiddie pool, tennis and basketball.



(RLNE5875714)