/
Poinciana, FL
/
1715 Redfin Way
Last updated October 11 2019 at 7:36 AM

1715 Redfin Way

1715 Redfin Way · No Longer Available
Location

1715 Redfin Way, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful concrete block and stucco home is located in a lovely cul-de-sac in Poinciana! The interior has been freshly painted, all new flooring throughout the house and beautiful wood cabinetry. Offering 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage! Sign up for your membership to the community pool and rec club! Washer and dryer included in the home! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 Redfin Way have any available units?
1715 Redfin Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 1715 Redfin Way have?
Some of 1715 Redfin Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 Redfin Way currently offering any rent specials?
1715 Redfin Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 Redfin Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1715 Redfin Way is pet friendly.
Does 1715 Redfin Way offer parking?
Yes, 1715 Redfin Way offers parking.
Does 1715 Redfin Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1715 Redfin Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 Redfin Way have a pool?
Yes, 1715 Redfin Way has a pool.
Does 1715 Redfin Way have accessible units?
No, 1715 Redfin Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 Redfin Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1715 Redfin Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1715 Redfin Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1715 Redfin Way has units with air conditioning.
