1715 Redfin Way

Amenities
This beautiful concrete block and stucco home is located in a lovely cul-de-sac in Poinciana! The interior has been freshly painted, all new flooring throughout the house and beautiful wood cabinetry. Offering 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage! Sign up for your membership to the community pool and rec club! Washer and dryer included in the home! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com