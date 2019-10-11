1715 Redfin Way

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful concrete block and stucco home is located in a lovely cul-de-sac in Poinciana! The interior has been freshly painted, all new flooring throughout the house and beautiful wood cabinetry. Offering 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage! Sign up for your membership to the community pool and rec club! Washer and dryer included in the home! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com