Poinciana- This 4 bedroom 2 bath fenced yard home is located in a quiet section of Poinciana. The home has been freshly painted and new flooring has been added. The yard provides moderate privacy with the six foot fence. All the appliances are included with this property. The property is priced to rent fast call now for your private tour.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1609 Sail Dr have any available units?
1609 Sail Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 1609 Sail Dr have?
Some of 1609 Sail Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 Sail Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1609 Sail Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 Sail Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1609 Sail Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1609 Sail Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1609 Sail Dr offers parking.
Does 1609 Sail Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1609 Sail Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 Sail Dr have a pool?
No, 1609 Sail Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1609 Sail Dr have accessible units?
No, 1609 Sail Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 Sail Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1609 Sail Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1609 Sail Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1609 Sail Dr has units with air conditioning.