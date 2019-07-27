1609 Sail Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Poinciana- This 4 bedroom 2 bath fenced yard home is located in a quiet section of Poinciana. The home has been freshly painted and new flooring has been added. The yard provides moderate privacy with the six foot fence. All the appliances are included with this property. The property is priced to rent fast call now for your private tour.