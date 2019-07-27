All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 1609 Sail Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
1609 Sail Dr
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:44 AM

1609 Sail Dr

1609 Sail Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1609 Sail Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Poinciana- This 4 bedroom 2 bath fenced yard home is located in a quiet section of Poinciana. The home has been freshly painted and new flooring has been added. The yard provides moderate privacy with the six foot fence. All the appliances are included with this property. The property is priced to rent fast call now for your private tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 Sail Dr have any available units?
1609 Sail Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 1609 Sail Dr have?
Some of 1609 Sail Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 Sail Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1609 Sail Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 Sail Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1609 Sail Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1609 Sail Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1609 Sail Dr offers parking.
Does 1609 Sail Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1609 Sail Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 Sail Dr have a pool?
No, 1609 Sail Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1609 Sail Dr have accessible units?
No, 1609 Sail Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 Sail Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1609 Sail Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1609 Sail Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1609 Sail Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College