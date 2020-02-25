1512 ELOISE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

4/2 Single Family Home in Poinciana AVAILABLE NOW!!! This open split floor plan home offers ceramic tile and carpet throughout, eat in kitchen with bar and panty, over looking the living and dining room combo, spacious master bedroom, master bath with his and her sinks, walk in closet, stand up shower with separate garden tub, laundry room with washer and dryer hooks ups, two car garage, and much more! Back patio over looks large back yard. No rear neighbors.



12 Month Lease

$75 application fee per adult.

$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.

$5 Monthly Tech Fee