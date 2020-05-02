1359 N Platte Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

NO APPLICATION FEE! Poinciana home BETTER THAN NEW! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, high ceilings, double pane windows, ceiling fans in all rooms, inside utility with LG full load washer and dryer. Kitchen features beautiful tall cabinets, back splash, and upgraded appliances. Living room and master bedroom have access to the screened porch with tiled floor. Spacious master bedroom with convenient door to porch, walking closet, and a master bathroom with garden tub and linen closet. Convenient front porch and back porch to enjoy! Double garage features garage door opener, pad opener on the exterior, and pull down stairs to the attic. Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com