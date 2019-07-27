123 Spoonbill Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Savor a calm relaxing atmosphere in this beautiful 4/2 right off Marigold. Walking into the property you will be greeted with a spacious living room perfect for entertaining guests. The living room seamlessly flows into the spacious kitchen, perfect for cooking delicious meals. To top it all off the interior of the property is going to be freshly painted. You can also enjoy relaxation and privacy outside in the comfort of your fenced back yard. Call today to schedule your very own tour!