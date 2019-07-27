All apartments in Poinciana
123 Spoonbill Ct
123 Spoonbill Ct

123 Spoonbill Court · No Longer Available
Location

123 Spoonbill Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Savor a calm relaxing atmosphere in this beautiful 4/2 right off Marigold. Walking into the property you will be greeted with a spacious living room perfect for entertaining guests. The living room seamlessly flows into the spacious kitchen, perfect for cooking delicious meals. To top it all off the interior of the property is going to be freshly painted. You can also enjoy relaxation and privacy outside in the comfort of your fenced back yard. Call today to schedule your very own tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

