1202 Apopka Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly renovated home in Poinciana!!!

The foyer welcomes you inside where you will feel right at home in this open concept floor plan with the formal living room on your left, and the formal dining room on your right with a view of the family room and backyard from the entry. The kitchen features newly refreshed counters and painted cabinets, plenty of cabinet space, a breakfast bar and is open to the dinette and family room, which are great places to gather. The family room is open and bright and overlooks the fenced yard. The guest bedrooms are off the family room and share the guest bath with an updated vanity and faucet, updated light fixture and a tub/shower combo. The owner's suite is on the other side of the home for privacy. The en-suite bath features an updated vanity and shower only. The owner's closet is a walk in. The sliding glass doors lead to a concrete patio, which is a great space to unwind at the end of a hectic day in your fully fenced yard. Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com