Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
1202 Apopka Pl
Last updated April 9 2019 at 9:10 AM

1202 Apopka Pl

1202 Apopka Place · No Longer Available
Location

1202 Apopka Place, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly renovated home in Poinciana!!!
The foyer welcomes you inside where you will feel right at home in this open concept floor plan with the formal living room on your left, and the formal dining room on your right with a view of the family room and backyard from the entry. The kitchen features newly refreshed counters and painted cabinets, plenty of cabinet space, a breakfast bar and is open to the dinette and family room, which are great places to gather. The family room is open and bright and overlooks the fenced yard. The guest bedrooms are off the family room and share the guest bath with an updated vanity and faucet, updated light fixture and a tub/shower combo. The owner's suite is on the other side of the home for privacy. The en-suite bath features an updated vanity and shower only. The owner's closet is a walk in. The sliding glass doors lead to a concrete patio, which is a great space to unwind at the end of a hectic day in your fully fenced yard. Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 Apopka Pl have any available units?
1202 Apopka Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 1202 Apopka Pl have?
Some of 1202 Apopka Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 Apopka Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1202 Apopka Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 Apopka Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1202 Apopka Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1202 Apopka Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1202 Apopka Pl offers parking.
Does 1202 Apopka Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1202 Apopka Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 Apopka Pl have a pool?
No, 1202 Apopka Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1202 Apopka Pl have accessible units?
No, 1202 Apopka Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 Apopka Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1202 Apopka Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 1202 Apopka Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1202 Apopka Pl has units with air conditioning.
