1202 Alafia Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

NO APPLICATION FEE! Welcome Home to this beautiful 3 bedroom, sitting in a quiet area with no rear neighbors and a new Roof! This floor plan offers an open kitchen concept to the living room with a bonus family room in the front of the house. Split bedrooms with a relaxing garden tub in the master along with a double sink vanity. Call Melissa now to set up an appointment, this home will not last long! Most pets welcome, Call 407 495 4744 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, CALL 407 495 4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com