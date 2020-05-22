All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated May 22 2020 at 12:23 AM

1033 Cannock Drive

1033 Cannock Drive · (407) 362-6290
Location

1033 Cannock Drive, Poinciana, FL 34758

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2148 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
playground
racquetball court
tennis court
Beautiful 4/2 home plus bonus room. Perfect split floor plan with new tile floor. ( New pictures are coming soon), newly painted interior including ceilings, water filtration, newer 15 Seer A/C. Upgraded kitchen features spacious center island, extensive counter and cabinet space, newer stainless appliances. Entrance opens to spacious living room with high ceilings, classic architectural touches and gorgeous flooring with plenty of natural light, all overlooking family room with plenty of room for entertaining. Huge private fenced backyard with quite preserve area behind with and no neighbors on the left of the property. Great lot to Entertain guests in your 856 sf screened in patio or relax in the Jacuzzi. Close to numerous playgrounds soccer, softball, basketball, tennis, racquetball & baseball fields in multiple areas. 3 Minutes to major roadways like Poinciana Parkway for easy access to I-4, Disney, Downtown Disney, Seaworld, Universal, City Walk, Downtown Orlando & Orlando Int'l Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1033 Cannock Drive have any available units?
1033 Cannock Drive has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1033 Cannock Drive have?
Some of 1033 Cannock Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1033 Cannock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1033 Cannock Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1033 Cannock Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1033 Cannock Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1033 Cannock Drive offer parking?
No, 1033 Cannock Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1033 Cannock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1033 Cannock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1033 Cannock Drive have a pool?
No, 1033 Cannock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1033 Cannock Drive have accessible units?
No, 1033 Cannock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1033 Cannock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1033 Cannock Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1033 Cannock Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1033 Cannock Drive has units with air conditioning.
