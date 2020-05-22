1033 Cannock Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 4/2 home plus bonus room. Perfect split floor plan with new tile floor. ( New pictures are coming soon), newly painted interior including ceilings, water filtration, newer 15 Seer A/C. Upgraded kitchen features spacious center island, extensive counter and cabinet space, newer stainless appliances. Entrance opens to spacious living room with high ceilings, classic architectural touches and gorgeous flooring with plenty of natural light, all overlooking family room with plenty of room for entertaining. Huge private fenced backyard with quite preserve area behind with and no neighbors on the left of the property. Great lot to Entertain guests in your 856 sf screened in patio or relax in the Jacuzzi. Close to numerous playgrounds soccer, softball, basketball, tennis, racquetball & baseball fields in multiple areas. 3 Minutes to major roadways like Poinciana Parkway for easy access to I-4, Disney, Downtown Disney, Seaworld, Universal, City Walk, Downtown Orlando & Orlando Int'l Airport.